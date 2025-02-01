Budget 2025: A Political Chessboard?

Opposition leaders are voicing strong disapproval of the recently released Budget 2025, which they argue is skewed in favor of political agendas over the needs of the average citizen. Among the vocal critics is Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, who accuses the government of prioritizing electoral gains in Bihar over substantial economic benefits.

According to Banerjee, the budget has been crafted with a clear focus on the upcoming Bihar elections, leaving states like West Bengal in the lurch. His statements were echoed in the corridors of Parliament, where he expressed frustration over the absence of meaningful provisions for common people and the middle class in the budget.

Adding to the criticism, DMK Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran described the budget as a disappointment for the nation, particularly the middle class. Maran points out inconsistencies in the tax exemption claims, interpreting them as mere gimmicks targeting voters in Bihar. As the political scene heats up, the efficacy of Budget 2025 remains a subject of intense debate.

