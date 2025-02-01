Budget Blues: Political Interests Over People

In a strong critique, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati asserted that the BJP government's latest Budget, akin to those presented by the Congress, prioritizes political interests over the welfare of the nation. She expressed her concerns in a Hindi post on the social media platform, X.

Mayawati highlighted the dire impact of inflation, poverty, and unemployment on India's massive population, emphasizing the need for improved basic amenities like roads, water, and education. She argued that these issues should have been addressed in the Union Budget to alleviate the widespread suffering among the populace.

Furthermore, Mayawati questioned the ruling government's commitment to the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' if it fails to act in the interests of the Bahujans, warning that the continuous neglect of people's welfare will perpetuate their misery and unhappiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)