Defection Drama: AAP MLAs' Switch to BJP Spurs Political Stir

Eight AAP MLAs have defected to the BJP just days before the Delhi Assembly elections. Citing corruption and deviation from ideology, they resigned from AAP after being denied poll tickets. This switch is seen as a significant blow to AAP as the February 5 elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, eight members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Delhi's upcoming assembly elections. This political maneuver, occurring just four days before the critical February 5 polls, has sent ripples through the political landscape of the capital.

The departing MLAs, including notable figures such as Vandana Gaur and Rohit Mehraulia, cited allegations of corruption and ideological deviations within AAP as the catalysts for their departure. Their resignations have been formally submitted to the Assembly's speaker, marking a significant shift in Delhi's political dynamics.

Baijayant Panda, the BJP's national vice-president, warmly welcomed the newcomers, heralding the day as historic. With the elections around the corner, this defection is poised to play a pivotal role in the political narratives and strategies of both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

