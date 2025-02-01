Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes 2025-26 Union Budget as Election-Focused

The CPI(M) criticizes the 2025-26 Union budget, claiming it is election-centric, favoring regions like Delhi and Bihar while ignoring states like West Bengal. They pointed out concerns over reduced allocations for critical sectors and increased foreign direct investment in insurance, impacting national interests.

  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has criticized the Union budget proposals for 2025-26, alleging that they are primarily designed to influence upcoming elections in Delhi and Bihar, rather than addressing the interests of the entire country.

West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim highlighted the omission of regions like the north-east and West Bengal from significant budgetary considerations. He claimed the budget's tax relief measures are primarily targeted at Delhi's salaried middle and upper-middle-class constituencies.

Further criticism was directed at the budget's strategic shifts towards foreign direct investment, particularly the increase in insurance sector investment to 100 percent, which Salim argued could jeopardize national interests. The CPI(M) plans to protest against these measures, citing the broader economic impacts.

