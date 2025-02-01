Union Budget 2025-26 Ignites Political Firestorm in West Bengal
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, claiming it neglects West Bengal while favoring Bihar due to upcoming elections. Banerjee accused BJP MPs from Bengal of not advocating for the state. Finance Minister Sitharaman announced income tax exemptions and reliefs for the middle class.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused the Union Budget 2025-26 of neglecting West Bengal, arguing that the state has been sidestepped under the BJP-led NDA government's rule. Banerjee voiced his concerns after the budget presentation in Parliament.
In contrast, the budget announced substantial allocations for Bihar, including a Makhana Board and financial support for IIT Patna, seemingly due to upcoming assembly elections, Banerjee noted. He alleged that the 12 BJP MPs from West Bengal failed to advocate for their state.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted tax relief for the middle class, with a new income tax exemption threshold of Rs 12 lakh. Despite Banerjee's criticism, BJP leaders hailed the budget for boosting consumption and investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
