Opposition Slams Union Budget as 'Band-Aid for Bullet Wounds'

The opposition criticized the Union Budget as insufficient, labeling it a 'band-aid for bullet wounds.' They accused the government of using the budget to woo voters in Bihar and Delhi while ignoring key economic issues like stagnant real wages, inflation, and unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a scathing critique, the opposition has condemned the Union Budget, describing it as a mere 'band-aid for bullet wounds.' They allege that the BJP-led Centre is attempting to woo voters in Bihar and Delhi with temporary solutions rather than addressing the nation's economic challenges.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have highlighted the need for a paradigm shift amid the economic crisis, criticizing the Modi government for being 'bankrupt of ideas.' They argue the budget fails to tackle critical issues such as stagnant wages and mass unemployment, with sops for the middle class arriving only after enduring high taxes and inflation.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announced tax cuts and reforms have been met with skepticism. The opposition claims these measures disproportionately benefit a small, wealthy minority and lack a comprehensive plan to boost the broader economy. The accusations extend to neglecting regions like Andhra Pradesh while promising benefits for Bihar ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

