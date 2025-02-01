Shake-Up at the Pentagon Press Corps: Media Shuffle Ignites Controversy

The Trump administration's decision to remove four major media outlets from their dedicated Pentagon office spaces has sparked significant controversy. The New York Times, NPR, NBC News, and Politico must vacate by Feb. 14 for the New York Post, One America News Network, Breitbart News, and HuffPost News.

The memo announcing the "New Annual Media Rotation Program" aims to provide new media outlets the opportunity to report as resident members of the Pentagon Press Corps. Affected outlets expressed disappointment and concern, emphasizing the challenges the change poses to journalistic access and reporting.

The Pentagon Press Association and several journalists have criticized the unprecedented move. John Ullyot, acting assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, clarified that the outlets would remain part of the Pentagon Press Corps, but lose their physical workspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)