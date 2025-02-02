U.S. Sheriffs Urged to Expand Detention for Immigration Control

The Trump administration is set to ease detention standards in a bid to enlist more U.S. sheriffs to house illegal immigrants, according to Trump's border czar, Tom Homan. Speaking at the National Sheriffs' Association meeting, he highlighted the plan to adopt state-level guidelines instead of stringent federal ones for detaining migrants.

Homan asserted that if state detention standards are adequate for U.S. citizens, they should suffice for undocumented immigrants. This policy shift aligns with Trump's broader campaign to enhance border security and intensify deportations by empowering ICE officers. Recent weeks have seen a surge in ICE arrests, with major operations in 'sanctuary' cities like New York and Chicago.

Notably, the administration announced plans to add 30,000 detention beds at Guantanamo Bay and additional accommodations at a military base in Colorado. Homan urged sheriffs to participate in the 287(g) program, which facilitates local law enforcement's cooperation with ICE to bolster immigration enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)