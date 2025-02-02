Trump's Tariff Tirade: Trade War Looms

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has decreed a new wave of tariffs targeting Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports. These tariffs are set at 25% for Canada and Mexico, and 10% for China, to take effect on Tuesday, with energy products from Canada facing slightly lower duties.

The tariffs are part of a strategy to combat the national emergency surrounding fentanyl and illegal immigration. These actions, however, may ignite tensions and spark a potential trade war, affecting the broad economies of all three countries. Canadian officials have reacted strongly, promising retaliatory measures, while Mexico also plans to respond with tariffs.

The impact of these tariffs, according to economic models, could lead to reduced U.S. growth, recession in Canada and Mexico, and increased market volatility. The decision underscores Trump's commitment to his electoral promises but presents a significant risk to international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)