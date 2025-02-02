Mexico Retaliates in Escalating U.S. Trade Tensions

The escalation of trade tensions between the United States and Mexico took a new turn on Saturday as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered retaliatory tariffs. This follows the U.S. imposition of a 25% tariff on Mexican imports, sparking a trade conflict between the North American neighbors.

In a statement on X, President Sheinbaum emphasized the preference for dialogue over confrontation but asserted that a response was necessary to protect Mexico's economic interests. The specific U.S. goods targeted by these new tariffs have yet to be disclosed, though sectors like pork, cheese, produce, and steel are anticipated to be impacted.

Amid the brewing trade war, the Mexican government also counters U.S. allegations of cartel collaboration, highlighting their crackdown on drug trafficking. President Trump's justification for tariffs, citing failures in managing fentanyl influx and migration, has been rebuffed by Mexican officials as baseless slander.

(With inputs from agencies.)