Political Strains: Fadnavis-Shinde Rift Challenges Maharashtra's Governance
Sanjay Raut, MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), highlights the strained relationship between Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, leading to governance disruptions. Raut indicates internal BJP strategies against Shinde, reflecting on his reduced influence and the political dynamics with Ajit Pawar.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has spotlighted the growing tensions between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which he claims are affecting the state's progress. Raut aired his views through his weekly column in 'Saamna', the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, suggesting that the discord has left the state's administration nearly paralysed.
Raut alleges Shinde is politically sidelined, with diminishing influence even in his stronghold of Thane. He points to BJP's tactical maneuvers, exemplified by Ganesh Naik's appointment as guardian minister of Palghar district, as plots to undermine Shinde. Amid these power plays, some in Shinde's camp are reportedly considering aligning with BJP or rejoining the Thackeray-led faction but remain hesitant due to fears of central agency interventions.
Furthermore, Raut contrasts Shinde's troubled political standing with that of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who appears more stable due to a strategic alliance with Fadnavis and the BJP, prioritizing political security over ambition. Meanwhile, a senior BJP minister refuted claims of tension, but Raut equates the situation to the Shiv Sena split of June 2022, urging caution.
