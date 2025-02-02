Left Menu

Political Strains: Fadnavis-Shinde Rift Challenges Maharashtra's Governance

Sanjay Raut, MP from Shiv Sena (UBT), highlights the strained relationship between Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, leading to governance disruptions. Raut indicates internal BJP strategies against Shinde, reflecting on his reduced influence and the political dynamics with Ajit Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 12:56 IST
Political Strains: Fadnavis-Shinde Rift Challenges Maharashtra's Governance
politics
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has spotlighted the growing tensions between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which he claims are affecting the state's progress. Raut aired his views through his weekly column in 'Saamna', the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, suggesting that the discord has left the state's administration nearly paralysed.

Raut alleges Shinde is politically sidelined, with diminishing influence even in his stronghold of Thane. He points to BJP's tactical maneuvers, exemplified by Ganesh Naik's appointment as guardian minister of Palghar district, as plots to undermine Shinde. Amid these power plays, some in Shinde's camp are reportedly considering aligning with BJP or rejoining the Thackeray-led faction but remain hesitant due to fears of central agency interventions.

Furthermore, Raut contrasts Shinde's troubled political standing with that of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who appears more stable due to a strategic alliance with Fadnavis and the BJP, prioritizing political security over ambition. Meanwhile, a senior BJP minister refuted claims of tension, but Raut equates the situation to the Shiv Sena split of June 2022, urging caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025