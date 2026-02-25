Investor Optimism Lifts Rare Earth and Metal Stocks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a rise on Wednesday, primarily due to an uptick in rare earth and metal shares as geopolitical tensions persist. China's CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both registered a 1.2% increase, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.8%.

The sharpest gains were seen in the CSI Rare Earth Index, which surged by 6.4%, partly triggered by news that the Trump administration intends to employ a Pentagon-initiated artificial intelligence system to establish reference prices for critical minerals as it works towards creating a global metals trading network.

Other notable movements included a 4.9% increase in non-ferrous metal shares and a 3.1% rise in materials shares offshore. Despite these gains, Hong Kong's tech sector, including major players Alibaba and Tencent, continued to trade near its lowest point since July 2025, amid concerns over AI-related market fears.