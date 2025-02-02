Left Menu

Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs AAP Over South Delhi Land Grab Case

In a heated political confrontation, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that AAP MLA Somnath Bharti influenced a probe into a land-grabbing case in south Delhi. Bharti refuted these claims, accusing a BJP MP of involvement. Legal proceedings and social media battles are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:57 IST
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs AAP Over South Delhi Land Grab Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday accused AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of obstructing a land-grabbing investigation in south Delhi. Patra's claims, supported by an audio clip supposedly implicating Bharti in pressuring an investigator, were flatly denied by the legislator.

Bharti countered the allegations by pointing fingers at a BJP MP for having a hand in the same case. He stated the accusations were an attempt to tarnish his reputation amid the election campaign.

As the BJP prepares to share purported evidence online and consider legal action, Bharti maintains his innocence, citing his intervention in court in favor of the aggrieved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

