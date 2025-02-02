Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs AAP Over South Delhi Land Grab Case
In a heated political confrontation, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that AAP MLA Somnath Bharti influenced a probe into a land-grabbing case in south Delhi. Bharti refuted these claims, accusing a BJP MP of involvement. Legal proceedings and social media battles are anticipated.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday accused AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of obstructing a land-grabbing investigation in south Delhi. Patra's claims, supported by an audio clip supposedly implicating Bharti in pressuring an investigator, were flatly denied by the legislator.
Bharti countered the allegations by pointing fingers at a BJP MP for having a hand in the same case. He stated the accusations were an attempt to tarnish his reputation amid the election campaign.
As the BJP prepares to share purported evidence online and consider legal action, Bharti maintains his innocence, citing his intervention in court in favor of the aggrieved parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Enveloped in Fog as Air Quality Improves Amidst Disrupted Transport
Delhi's Air Quality Sees Improvement, CAQM Lifts Stage-III Curbs
Delhi Assembly Elections: 1521 Nominations Filed, AAP, BJP, and Congress in Intense Battle
BJP's Delhi Manifesto Sparks Controversy: AAP Claims Plagiarism
Delhi's Race for Nursery Admissions: Merit Lists Unveiled