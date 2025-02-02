UK and Germany Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Challenges

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at his Chequers country estate to bolster relations between the UK and the European Union. The meeting precedes talks with EU leaders, where Starmer is aiming to reset relations while strengthening ties on defence, energy, and trade.

Starmer emphasized the mutual benefits of a closer relationship with the EU and noted progress over the past seven months. Discussions with Scholz included the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, highlighting their shared commitment to support Kyiv against Russian aggression.

This meeting followed the recent UK-Germany defence pact, the first of its kind between two NATO members, to enhance European security. Starmer's upcoming defence review will incorporate lessons from Ukraine to counter Russian threats. Scholz is amid a challenging re-election campaign, trailing rivals in Germany's polls.

