USAID Turmoil: Trump's Administration Reshapes Aid Landscape

The Trump administration is placing USAID staff on leave, seeking to bring it under State Department control. Nearly 100 senior staff have been affected, and crucial global aid programs risk elimination. Amidst the changes, Elon Musk has criticized USAID, and discussions on its future continue in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has taken significant steps towards centralizing control over the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), reportedly placing dozens of staff on administrative leave. Sources indicate that nearly 30 employees from the agency's Legislative and Public Affairs bureau were quickly relieved of access to their communication platforms.

This upheaval follows President Trump's mandate for a freeze on U.S. foreign aid, insisting that spending align with his 'America First' policy. The restructuring efforts, which have also seen Matt Hopson, USAID's chief of staff, resign, could jeopardize essential global aid initiatives, including healthcare in refugee camps and disease treatment programs.

Meanwhile, allies like Elon Musk have publicly criticized the agency, calling for drastic reforms. Bipartisan discussions are in progress regarding the potential executive order to integrate USAID under the State Department, fueling ongoing debate on Capitol Hill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

