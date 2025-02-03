Left Menu

Sheinbaum's Defiant Stand: Mexico's Tariff Battle

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum urged for reason amid a tariff exchange with the U.S. She emphasized her courage to respond and highlighted how U.S. President Donald Trump's trade penalties would negatively impact American consumers with higher prices.

Updated: 03-02-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 02:26 IST
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum called for reason on Sunday following the announcement of reciprocal tariffs between her government and the United States.

In a bold address outside Mexico City, Sheinbaum declared her willingness to stand firm in response to the economic confrontation.

She emphasized that the trade measures, initially imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, would ultimately lead to increased costs for American consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

