Budget Battle: France on the Brink of Political Chaos

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou intends to invoke special constitutional powers on Monday to pass the 2025 budget, setting the stage for a no-confidence vote that could determine the fate of his minority government later this week. The move is responding to growing impatience from business leaders, EU partners, and voters over France's tardy budget approval.

The nation has faced political instability since President Emmanuel Macron's unexpected snap election call in June backfired, resulting in a hung parliament amidst a sudden public finance shortfall. Bayrou, the fourth prime minister in 2024, seeks to avoid the downfall faced by his predecessor Michel Barnier after strategic alliances toppled his administration.

In a bid to secure support, Bayrou reached a compromise with the Socialist party to allocate more funds to hospitals and schools. However, the Socialists remain divided, influenced by the hard-left France Unbowed and far-right lawmakers led by Marine Le Pen. Despite the turmoil, polls show limited public support for a no-confidence motion, as the nation grapples with the economic fallout from the budget impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)