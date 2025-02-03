Left Menu

BJP vs AAP: The Battle for Delhi's Future

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar critiques AAP for alleged misgovernance and corruption, claiming Kejriwal's decade in power as marred by unfulfilled promises. With the Delhi Assembly elections imminent, BJP, Congress, and AAP gear up their campaigns, exchanging fierce criticisms over governance, inflation, and policy disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:49 IST
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party's tenure, asserting that over the past ten years, the party has failed to achieve any substantial progress and only broken records in corruption and mismanagement. Chandrasekhar accused AAP's chief, Arvind Kejriwal, of making hollow promises to the electorate.

The BJP leader expressed confidence in his party's success in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, stating voters are now clear about the administrative failures under Kejriwal's leadership. As campaigns heat up for the elections scheduled in February, BJP, AAP, and Congress intensified their rhetoric on issues ranging from scams and inflation to infrastructure woes.

In a fierce attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal's administration was dubbed an 'AAP-da' (disaster) government. Modi reassured Delhi's citizens that the BJP would ensure no demolitions of slums and no cessation of welfare programs, advocating for a BJP-led transformation of the capital city.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks countered Kejriwal's recent claims that BJP's rise to power would lead to slum demolitions. Simultaneously, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi criticized the lack of anti-inflation measures in the Union Budget while highlighting corruption allegations against Kejriwal in the now-abandoned Delhi excise policy.

As the political showdown unfolds with the Delhi elections on February 5, parties continue to exchange charged statements, navigating voter concerns and controversies as they vie for control over the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

