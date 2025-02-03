Controversial Health Decisions: RFK Jr.'s Nomination, HIV Aid Pause, and CDC Research Restriction
A U.S. Senate committee is set to vote on RFK Jr.'s nomination as health secretary amid controversy. The U.S. justifies its HIV aid continuation during a foreign aid pause. Meanwhile, the CDC recalls research papers for review under the Trump administration.
A U.S. Senate committee is scheduled to decide on the fate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The high-profile hearings saw Senate Democrats challenge Kennedy's alleged financial ties to anti-vaccine agendas, despite his denial of such accusations.
In a separate scenario, the U.S. State Department reassured that the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a global leader in HIV initiatives, will continue under a humanitarian waiver. The reassurance comes amid a temporary halt on foreign aid ordered by President Trump.
Additionally, in a sweeping administrative move, the CDC's chief science officer has instructed the withdrawal of pending scientific papers for internal review. This move aligns with the Trump administration's new directive for more stringent oversight of CDC-related research.
(With inputs from agencies.)
