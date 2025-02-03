Call for Urgent Debate on Rising Disrespect Toward India's Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

In a decisive move, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala introduced a notice of motion to discuss what he perceives as rising disrespect towards the Indian Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar nationwide. Citing recent incidents of statue vandalism in Punjab and derogatory remarks in the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala urged that other scheduled businesses be suspended to address this critical issue.

The catalyst for Surjewala's motion was a speech by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Parliament's Winter Session. Shah remarked that invoking Ambedkar's name equaled missing out on heavenly rewards if God had been equally praised. Additionally, Surjewala condemned the vandalism of Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar, underscoring what he called a "deliberate effort" to undermine constitutional values of social justice and equality.

Surjewala stated under Rule 267 his intention to prioritize this discussion over Zero Hour and other sessions set for February 3, 2025. He alleged these acts are part of a larger agenda aiming to divide society and erode the constitutional framework. He also criticized the authorities' inability to prevent these incidents and highlighted the urgent need for action to preserve the dignity of the Constitution and its founding principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)