Left Menu

South Africa's Land Expropriation Under Global Spotlight

South Africa's foreign ministry addresses claims by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding land confiscations and assures that its expropriation act is not unique globally. Trump has threatened funding cuts to the nation, demanding thorough investigations into the country's land policies and treatment of certain citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:51 IST
South Africa's Land Expropriation Under Global Spotlight
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a recent development, South Africa's foreign ministry has defended its land expropriation policies against criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump announced intentions to halt funding to South Africa, citing allegations of land confiscation and unfair treatment of citizens. He communicated these concerns via a Truth Social post, demanding a comprehensive investigation.

South African officials stressed that their expropriation laws are in line with various international standards, urging Trump's advisors to develop an informed understanding of South Africa's democratic processes and legal framework during the investigation period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025