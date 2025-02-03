South Africa's Land Expropriation Under Global Spotlight

In a recent development, South Africa's foreign ministry has defended its land expropriation policies against criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump announced intentions to halt funding to South Africa, citing allegations of land confiscation and unfair treatment of citizens. He communicated these concerns via a Truth Social post, demanding a comprehensive investigation.

South African officials stressed that their expropriation laws are in line with various international standards, urging Trump's advisors to develop an informed understanding of South Africa's democratic processes and legal framework during the investigation period.

(With inputs from agencies.)