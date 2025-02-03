European Union Faces Tariff Threats: A Call for Unity

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo called for European solidarity in addressing threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on EU products.

Speaking on Spanish radio, Cuerpo underlined the EU's commitment to global trade but warned against overlooking the necessity to protect its companies and ensure competition on equal terms.

While Trump's administration has already implemented tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt noted no decision has been made concerning European goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)