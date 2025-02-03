European Union Faces Tariff Threats: A Call for Unity
Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo emphasized the need for European Union unity in response to potential U.S. tariffs on EU products proposed by President Donald Trump. Highlighting the importance of fair competition, Cuerpo stressed that while the EU supports global trade, safeguarding its companies is crucial.
Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo called for European solidarity in addressing threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on EU products.
Speaking on Spanish radio, Cuerpo underlined the EU's commitment to global trade but warned against overlooking the necessity to protect its companies and ensure competition on equal terms.
While Trump's administration has already implemented tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt noted no decision has been made concerning European goods.
