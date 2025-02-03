AAP's Sisodia Accuses BJP of Election Intimidation Tactics
Aam Aadmi Party’s Manish Sisodia criticizes BJP for alleged intimidation tactics ahead of Delhi elections. Sisodia asserts voters will re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. Meanwhile, BJP candidates predict AAP’s defeat. The elections are set for February 5 with results declared on February 8.
In a heated exchange ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in intimidation tactics. On Monday, Sisodia claimed that the BJP was using threats and hooliganism to sway the election outcome.
Sisodia declared that the public would respond decisively at the polls, reaffirming their support for Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. He emphasized AAP's allegiance to democratic principles, invoking historic leaders like Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh to rally support against what he termed BJP's coercive strategies.
In parallel, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy, alleging misuse of Delhi Police and deceptive election practices. As BJP representatives forecast a significant electoral margin in New Delhi, political tensions continue to rise. Voters are set to decide on February 5, with results revealed on February 8.
