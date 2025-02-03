Left Menu

JNU Report Sparks Debate on Illegal Immigration in Delhi Ahead of Elections

A JNU report reveals the impact of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar on Delhi's socio-political and economic landscape, prompting concerns over electoral integrity, resource strain, and criminal network strengthening. Political parties, notably AAP, face scrutiny for their alleged role in facilitating migrant voter registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:32 IST
Delhi Police teams carry out checking for illegal immigrants (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, a Jawaharlal Nehru University report has cast a spotlight on the issue of illegal immigration in the region. The comprehensive study highlights the substantial impact that migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar have had on Delhi-NCR's socio-political and economic environment, pointing to a significant increase in the Muslim population as a result.

The report raises alarm over the political support given to these undocumented immigrants, including the assistance in voter registration processes, which has sparked concerns about the potential for electoral manipulation and the undermining of democratic processes. The 114-page document, titled 'Illegal Immigrants to Delhi: Analysing Socio-economic and Political Consequences,' details the myriad challenges posed by illegal immigration, including heightened public health risks due to crowded and unsanitary living conditions.

Moreover, the report notes that the existing India-Bangladesh border remains highly permeable, allowing continued migration into the country. It calls for urgent collaborative measures to address these cross-border issues. In response to the findings, BJP MP Sambit Patra criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of playing a pivotal role in facilitating the influx of these migrants and potentially compromising voter integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

