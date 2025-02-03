The Unraveling of MAGA: Trump's Tumultuous Policies
Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) campaign, marked by executive orders, tax cuts, and defense spending, has led to divisive domestic and international policies. His approach faces opposition, threatening social cohesion and raising concerns about U.S. global relations.
The executive orders of former President Donald Trump highlight significant challenges to his 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) vision. Analysts argue MAGA is delusional, divisive, and disruptive.
Trump's administration saw a blend of wealth and politics unprecedented in American history, with billionaires shaping national policy. His tax cuts mainly benefited the wealthy, while increased defense spending threatened crucial social services like health and education.
Globally, Trump's policies, such as imposing tariffs and retraction from international engagements, destabilized U.S. relations. This approach, experts say, could lead to increased division both domestically and internationally.
