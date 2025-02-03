Left Menu

Donald Tusk Criticizes Trade War Plans

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke against trade wars after President Trump's announcement of new tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. He emphasized Poland's commitment to promoting common sense and caution while rejecting the introduction of trade wars as a mistake.

Donald Tusk
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has voiced strong opposition to potential trade wars, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement of new tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China. Tusk addressed the media on Monday, labeling such actions as a 'complete mistake.'

Tusk stated that Poland would advocate for common sense and caution in international trade relations. He underscored the need to clearly denounce any plans to initiate customs and trade conflicts, which he argued would be detrimental.

The Polish leader's comments come as part of a broader dialogue on the implications of tariff increases and the importance of diplomatic engagement in resolving trade disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

