Punjab CM Urges Delhi Voters: Choose Development with AAP
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann encourages Delhi residents to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party to ensure education, development, and women's empowerment, opposing misconduct. Campaigning in Adarsh Nagar and Shalimar Bagh, Mann promotes AAP's economic benefits, emphasizing savings and honest governance over financial inducements from rivals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:15 IST
On the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged voters to prioritize development, education, and women's empowerment by voting for the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday.
Mann's appeal came during several roadshows in Adarsh Nagar and Shalimar Bagh, where he campaigned for AAP candidates under the shadow of past slogans promising prosperity.
Highlighting the financial benefits of AAP governance, Mann advised voters to accept any financial inducements offered by rivals and vote for AAP, symbolized by the broom, on February 5. Election results are anticipated on February 8.
