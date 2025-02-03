Rajasthan Budget Session: Kirodi Lal Meena's Absence Sparks Debate

Rajasthan's ongoing Budget Session is witnessing heated exchanges following Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena's absence due to ill health. Speaker Vasudev Devnani confirmed the leave approval during Zero Hour on Monday.

Meena had previously submitted his resignation post the BJP's electoral setbacks last year, which was not accepted by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Political discord deepened when his brother lost the Dausa seat bypoll in November 2024.

The opposition capitalized on Meena's absence, criticizing the ruling party during Question Hour, with particular focus on unresolved issues such as crop damage due to excessive rain in Pipalda. The Congress also objected to answers by Minister of State Otaram Dewasi in Meena's stead.

(With inputs from agencies.)