Rajasthan Budget Session: Kirodi Lal Meena's Absence Sparks Debate
Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena will be absent from the current Budget Session due to health issues. His request for leave was approved amidst political uproar. Previously, Meena faced internal party conflicts, having resigned after BJP's Lok Sabha losses. His brother's subsequent bypoll loss fueled further discord.
Rajasthan's ongoing Budget Session is witnessing heated exchanges following Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena's absence due to ill health. Speaker Vasudev Devnani confirmed the leave approval during Zero Hour on Monday.
Meena had previously submitted his resignation post the BJP's electoral setbacks last year, which was not accepted by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Political discord deepened when his brother lost the Dausa seat bypoll in November 2024.
The opposition capitalized on Meena's absence, criticizing the ruling party during Question Hour, with particular focus on unresolved issues such as crop damage due to excessive rain in Pipalda. The Congress also objected to answers by Minister of State Otaram Dewasi in Meena's stead.
