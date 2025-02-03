Zardari's Strategic Visit to China: Bolstering Bilateral Bonds

President Asif Ali Zardari is set to embark on a pivotal five-day state visit to China, aiming to deepen economic and security relations between the two nations. His trip will see high-level discussions with Chinese leaders, focusing on economic cooperation, trade, and counter-terrorism strategies. A significant portion of the dialogue will also revolve around the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a cornerstone of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The Foreign Office highlighted that Zardari's visit, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, underscores ongoing high-level engagements between Pakistan and China. Discussions will delve into regional and global geopolitical developments, enhancing multilateral cooperation. The strategic partnership seeks to bolster Pakistan's faltering economy through enhanced regional connectivity initiatives.

Zardari will also participate in the 9th Asian Winter Games' inaugural ceremony in Harbin, reflecting the cultural ties and high-level exchanges that characterize Pakistan-China relations. The visit comes at a crucial time as Pakistan grapples with regional security challenges, including safeguarding Chinese workers from insurgent threats and ensuring the protection of CPEC projects.

