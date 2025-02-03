Left Menu

Transatlantic Tensions: EU Braces for U.S. Tariff Threats

European leaders express concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's intention to extend tariffs to the EU, fearing a trade war that could damage both economies. While Trump criticizes the trade imbalance, EU officials urge unity against the challenges posed by China and Russia. Canada's response includes retaliatory measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:47 IST
Transatlantic Tensions: EU Braces for U.S. Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European leaders have sounded the alarm over U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against the EU, warning that such actions could ignite a damaging trade war between the two economic giants. The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, emphasized the consequences of a potential trade conflict, suggesting that it could inadvertently benefit other global players like China.

Speaking in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU leaders, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk underscored the importance of Western solidarity in counteracting threats from Russia and China, cautioning against internal disputes. Tusk's comments follow Trump's assertion that the EU was next in line for tariffs after Mexico, Canada, and China.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by reaching out to European Council President Antonio Costa to discuss Canada's countermeasures and legal challenge in response to the U.S. tariffs. The European market reacted negatively, with fears that heightened trade tensions could severely affect key sectors such as automobiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025