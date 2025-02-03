Transatlantic Tensions: EU Braces for U.S. Tariff Threats

European leaders have sounded the alarm over U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against the EU, warning that such actions could ignite a damaging trade war between the two economic giants. The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, emphasized the consequences of a potential trade conflict, suggesting that it could inadvertently benefit other global players like China.

Speaking in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU leaders, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk underscored the importance of Western solidarity in counteracting threats from Russia and China, cautioning against internal disputes. Tusk's comments follow Trump's assertion that the EU was next in line for tariffs after Mexico, Canada, and China.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by reaching out to European Council President Antonio Costa to discuss Canada's countermeasures and legal challenge in response to the U.S. tariffs. The European market reacted negatively, with fears that heightened trade tensions could severely affect key sectors such as automobiles.

