Controversial Vote: Tulsi Gabbard's Nomination as Director of National Intelligence
The U.S. Senate intelligence committee is set for a crucial vote on President Trump's nomination of Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence. Gabbard, a former U.S. Representative and Democrat with limited intelligence experience, faces skepticism from both Republican and Democrat committee members.
The U.S. Senate intelligence committee is preparing for a high-stakes vote on President Donald Trump's selection for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, according to sourced information on Monday.
Gabbard, who is a 43-year-old former Democrat and combat veteran, has prompted concerns from both Republicans and Democrats due to her lack of substantial intelligence experience.
The tight vote reflects bipartisan uncertainties about Gabbard's capability to lead the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies and whether the committee will ultimately endorse her for the role is still undecided.
