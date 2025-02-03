Left Menu

Elon Musk's Role in Shrinking U.S. Government Amid Controversy

Elon Musk, appointed by President Trump to lead government cost-cutting, faces scrutiny for efforts to shut down USAID. Critics question Musk's access to sensitive systems as Trump pushes for significant fiscal savings. USAID's potential closure raises concerns over global aid impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:44 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, assigned by President Donald Trump to spearhead a campaign to reduce federal government expenditure, announced plans to shutter the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) during a Monday talk on X, his social media platform.

Joined by prominent Republican figures like Vivek Ramaswamy and Senators Joni Ernst and Mike Lee, Musk stated USAID is irreparable, a sentiment President Trump reportedly supports. The purposed agency closure comes as Trump enforces a global freeze on foreign aid as part of his "America First" policy.

Musk's involvement raises concerns, particularly regarding his access to sensitive Treasury systems. Critics, including Democrat Senator Peter Welch, question the transparency and motivations behind Musk's significant role in government transformations, as USAID's fate remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

