Elon Musk's Role in Shrinking U.S. Government Amid Controversy

Elon Musk, assigned by President Donald Trump to spearhead a campaign to reduce federal government expenditure, announced plans to shutter the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) during a Monday talk on X, his social media platform.

Joined by prominent Republican figures like Vivek Ramaswamy and Senators Joni Ernst and Mike Lee, Musk stated USAID is irreparable, a sentiment President Trump reportedly supports. The purposed agency closure comes as Trump enforces a global freeze on foreign aid as part of his "America First" policy.

Musk's involvement raises concerns, particularly regarding his access to sensitive Treasury systems. Critics, including Democrat Senator Peter Welch, question the transparency and motivations behind Musk's significant role in government transformations, as USAID's fate remains uncertain.

