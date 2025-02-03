Netanyahu's Extended Washington Visit Fuels Diplomatic Momentum

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is extending his visit to Washington D.C., with plans to return to Israel on Saturday, according to an Axios report.

Netanyahu is slated to meet Tuesday with President Donald Trump at the White House. The two leaders are expected to deliberate on the escalating situation in Gaza, the matter of hostages held by Hamas, and the ongoing confrontations with Iran and its regional allies, as stated by Netanyahu's office.

This diplomatic engagement underscores the pressing foreign policy challenges facing both Israel and the United States.

