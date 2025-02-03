Netanyahu's Extended Washington Visit Fuels Diplomatic Momentum
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extends his Washington D.C. visit, planning to meet President Trump at the White House. Discussions will focus on Gaza's situation, Hamas-held hostages, and tensions with Iran and its allies. He returns to Israel Saturday, as confirmed by Axios.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:33 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is extending his visit to Washington D.C., with plans to return to Israel on Saturday, according to an Axios report.
Netanyahu is slated to meet Tuesday with President Donald Trump at the White House. The two leaders are expected to deliberate on the escalating situation in Gaza, the matter of hostages held by Hamas, and the ongoing confrontations with Iran and its regional allies, as stated by Netanyahu's office.
This diplomatic engagement underscores the pressing foreign policy challenges facing both Israel and the United States.
