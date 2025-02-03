Trump's Strategic Shake-Up: USAID Merging with State Department

In a drive for greater efficiency, President Donald Trump and his team are considering merging USAID into the State Department. A senior White House official revealed the plan to Reuters on Monday, which aims to significantly reduce the agency's workforce.

The Trump administration intends to notify Congress about plans to restructure USAID for improved alignment with the president's agenda. The official confirmed Trump's decision to appoint Elon Musk to supervise this ambitious project.

The move to streamline USAID's operations aligns with Trump's vision of ensuring that government spending supports his administration's priorities. Elon Musk, a key adviser, has been tasked with overseeing the transition towards increased efficiency.

