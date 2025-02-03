BJP Rallies for Change: Delhi Assembly Elections Heat Up

With polling for Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, BJP city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva reaffirms the party's commitment to winning each vote, amidst serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for spreading misinformation.

Sachdeva, addressing a press conference, emphasized that the BJP workforce is determined and motivated, drawing strength from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the campaign. He championed BJP's focus on exposing AAP's inefficiencies and presenting its developmental plans for Delhi.

Union minister Harsh Malhotra also weighed in, accusing the AAP of failing to progress in the last decade and pledging comprehensive improvements under BJP rule. The party promises to introduce electric buses and cleanse the Yamuna River, with results anticipated on February 8.

