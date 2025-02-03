Left Menu

BJP Rallies for Change: Delhi Assembly Elections Heat Up

As the Delhi Assembly elections near, BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva critiques AAP's misinformation tactics. Highlighting achievements and plans for Delhi’s growth, the BJP, under PM Modi, aims for a governmental shift after over 25 years. Poll results will be declared on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:36 IST
With polling for Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, BJP city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva reaffirms the party's commitment to winning each vote, amidst serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for spreading misinformation.

Sachdeva, addressing a press conference, emphasized that the BJP workforce is determined and motivated, drawing strength from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the campaign. He championed BJP's focus on exposing AAP's inefficiencies and presenting its developmental plans for Delhi.

Union minister Harsh Malhotra also weighed in, accusing the AAP of failing to progress in the last decade and pledging comprehensive improvements under BJP rule. The party promises to introduce electric buses and cleanse the Yamuna River, with results anticipated on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

