A Community in Crisis: The Overlooked Toll of Drug Overdoses on the Alamo Navajo Reservation

In southern New Mexico's Alamo Navajo reservation, drug overdoses claim lives at an alarming rate, defying a nationwide decline. Among the victims was Ambrose Begay, a 28-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2022, highlighting a crisis tearing through this impoverished community.

With an overdose rate over six times the national average, Alamo's residents face immense challenges. The reservation lacks adequate policing and detox centers catered to Native Americans, exacerbating the situation, tribal members and advocates reveal. This crisis persists despite a national 21.7% decline in overdose deaths.

Efforts are underway to secure treatment facilities and law enforcement support, as community leaders like Michelle Abeyta push for change. However, persistent issues of poverty, food insecurity, and generational trauma complicate the path to recovery for those on the reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)