Trump's Bold Merger Plan: USAID to Align with 'America First'

President Donald Trump's administration is contemplating the merger of USAID with the State Department, spearheaded by Elon Musk, to align aid spending with the 'America First' policy. Critics argue this could severely impact global humanitarian efforts and shift USAID's role from strategic foreign assistance to politically driven objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump is considering merging the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) into the State Department. This potential restructuring would significantly reduce USAID's workforce while aligning its expenditures with Trump's 'America First' policy. Elon Musk, tasked with government downsizing, is overseeing the project's implementation.

Critics, including notable diplomats and aid organizations, express concerns about the merger's implications on global humanitarian efforts. USAID, a key player in alleviating poverty and addressing humanitarian needs worldwide since its inception by John F. Kennedy, might see its independent operations curtailed. Doubts loom over its ability to provide aid to strategic regions without political influences.

The Trump administration argues that USAID has strayed from American interests, leading to proposals like cutting one-third of the international affairs budget. However, bipartisan support for maintaining foreign aid persists, evidenced by recent congressional votes against reducing aid funding. The debate over USAID's future underscores the broader ideological clash over America's role on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

