ACLU Challenges Trump's Sweeping Asylum Ban

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, accusing him of flouting U.S. laws and international treaties with his broad ban on asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump implemented the ban immediately after taking office, impacting migrants attempting to claim asylum or other humanitarian protections.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court by the ACLU on behalf of three immigrant advocacy groups, challenges the legality of Trump's actions. 'This is an unprecedented power grab that will put countless lives in danger,' said Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney involved in the case. The lawsuit argues that the ban contravenes existing U.S. asylum laws and fails to protect those fleeing persecution, including families and unaccompanied children.

The Trump administration invoked a statute known as 212(f) to enforce the ban, a legal tool previously used for travel bans targeting specific countries. These new actions have drawn comparisons with restrictions set by former president Joe Biden, which limited illegal crossings but allowed legal entry appointments. The Supreme Court had upheld Trump's travel ban in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)