Left Menu

Controversial Closure: USAID's Future Hangs in the Balance Under Trump's Directive

The Trump administration has initiated steps to close the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), causing significant unrest among lawmakers and staff. Democratic senators vow to block State Department nominations in protest as fears grow over the implications on global aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 04:09 IST
Controversial Closure: USAID's Future Hangs in the Balance Under Trump's Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) faces uncertainty as the Trump administration moves to shutter it. On Monday, workers found themselves locked out of headquarters in Washington D.C., escalating tensions as two Democratic senators pledged to hold State Department nominations hostage in retaliation.

This drastic measure follows President Trump's decision to freeze U.S. foreign aid, aligning with his 'America First' policy. Billionaire Elon Musk, tasked with trimming federal agency sizes, has criticized USAID, labeling it left-wing and unaccountable. Musk's involvement underscores his growing influence on the administration's agenda.

High-level officials express outrage, asserting such moves could harm global humanitarian efforts led by the U.S., the largest single donor of international aid. Critics argue that abolishing USAID's independence necessitates congressional approval, while the new acting head, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, hints at an extensive reorganization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025