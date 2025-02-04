Controversial Closure: USAID's Future Hangs in the Balance Under Trump's Directive

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) faces uncertainty as the Trump administration moves to shutter it. On Monday, workers found themselves locked out of headquarters in Washington D.C., escalating tensions as two Democratic senators pledged to hold State Department nominations hostage in retaliation.

This drastic measure follows President Trump's decision to freeze U.S. foreign aid, aligning with his 'America First' policy. Billionaire Elon Musk, tasked with trimming federal agency sizes, has criticized USAID, labeling it left-wing and unaccountable. Musk's involvement underscores his growing influence on the administration's agenda.

High-level officials express outrage, asserting such moves could harm global humanitarian efforts led by the U.S., the largest single donor of international aid. Critics argue that abolishing USAID's independence necessitates congressional approval, while the new acting head, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, hints at an extensive reorganization.

