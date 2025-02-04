Left Menu

NFL Stands Firm on Diversity: Goodell Rebukes Trump's Executive Order

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 05:05 IST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declared on Monday that the league would maintain its diversity programs, countering U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to end such initiatives within the federal government and encouraging private firms to follow suit.

In a media briefing before the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Goodell highlighted the NFL's resolve to pursue diversity, describing it as both a moral obligation and a strategic advantage. This stance comes amid pressure from Trump's allies within the NFL ownership ranks, though Goodell emphasized that no quotas exist in their system.

Goodell's statement underscores an ongoing commitment to enhance diversity among coaching and executive levels in the NFL, contrasting sharply with Trump's suggested link between diversity efforts and a recent air collision incident. The league's initiatives seek to attract top talent, bridging gaps both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

