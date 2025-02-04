El Salvador's Bold Offer: A New Solution for Deportees

In a significant international move, El Salvador has put forth a proposition to accommodate dangerous criminals deported by the United States. This announcement was made following extensive discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.

Taking a notable step beyond merely accepting its deported citizens, El Salvador has offered to house any illegal immigrant in the United States deemed a dangerous criminal, including members of criminal gangs like MS-13. This offer seeks to assist the U.S. in managing migration and deportation challenges.

Moreover, President Bukele proposed housing dangerous criminals who are U.S. citizens, showcasing a willingness to expand international cooperation in exchange for financial support benefiting El Salvador’s prison system. This development aligns with U.S. efforts to foster “third country” agreements amid strained relations with nations like Cuba and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)