Kejriwal Accuses ECI, Delhi Police of Bias Amid Electoral Dispute
Arvind Kejriwal alleges the Election Commission and Delhi Police favor BJP in electoral misconduct, seizing on a police case against AAP's Atishi. He claims their actions protect BJP's interests, leading to increased hooliganism and breaches of conduct. Atishi questions lack of action against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's alleged violations.
In a dramatic turn of events, Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, voiced serious accusations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police. Kejriwal claims their actions support hooliganism against his party and protect alleged malpractices by the BJP.
This statement follows closely on the heels of a police case filed against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi for purported violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Kejriwal lashed out on social media, stating that both the ECI and Delhi Police are disrupting fair electoral processes, favoring the BJP's interests.
Echoing these concerns, AAP candidate Atishi highlighted the lack of action against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri despite alleged breaches of the electoral code by his family. The dispute intensifies as Delhi Police claim AAP members obstructed public duty, heightening the political fray in Delhi.
