India-EU Ties: A Beacon in Volatile Times

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the significance of the India-EU relationship amid global uncertainties. Highlighting the role it can play in stabilizing the world, he called for mutual convergence despite varying priorities. He also discussed international law, trade, digital technology, climate action, and geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:45 IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the growing importance of India's relationship with the European Union amid today's global uncertainties. Speaking at the IIC-Bruegel annual seminar, he underscored how this partnership can serve as a stabilizing force in volatile times.

Throughout his address, Jaishankar critiqued the uneven application of international principles and stressed the need for updated economic and political frameworks. He pointed out contradictions between the North-South and East-West divides, suggesting current nationalist trends necessitate a reevaluation.

Jaishankar reaffirmed that, despite differences, India and the EU's shared values and democratic principles form a strong bond. He expressed optimism for future cooperation in areas like defense, security, and technology, signifying a deeper engagement between the two entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

