India-EU Ties: A Beacon in Volatile Times

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the growing importance of India's relationship with the European Union amid today's global uncertainties. Speaking at the IIC-Bruegel annual seminar, he underscored how this partnership can serve as a stabilizing force in volatile times.

Throughout his address, Jaishankar critiqued the uneven application of international principles and stressed the need for updated economic and political frameworks. He pointed out contradictions between the North-South and East-West divides, suggesting current nationalist trends necessitate a reevaluation.

Jaishankar reaffirmed that, despite differences, India and the EU's shared values and democratic principles form a strong bond. He expressed optimism for future cooperation in areas like defense, security, and technology, signifying a deeper engagement between the two entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)