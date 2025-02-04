Jordan Bardella Questions Stability Amid French Budget Controversy

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella raised concerns on Tuesday about potential instability stemming from budget uncertainty. He indicated that his party may not support no-confidence motions against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government, following Bayrou's bold move of pushing the 2025 budget bill through parliament on Monday.

Bardella, speaking to CNews television, questioned whether having a bad budget was preferable to having no budget at all. He emphasized that amidst current challenges, further instability would negatively affect the French economy.

With the Socialist Party opting not to support the upcoming no-confidence vote, Bayrou's government is likely to remain in power. Political instability has hovered over France since President Emmanuel Macron's snap election last June resulted in a hung parliament and revealed unexpected financial gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)