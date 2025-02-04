Left Menu

Jordan Bardella Questions Stability Amid French Budget Controversy

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella expressed concerns about potential instability from budget uncertainty. Despite critiques, Bardella's party may not support no-confidence motions against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. With the Socialist Party abstaining, Bayrou's government appears secure amid political tension since Macron's previous snap election led to a hung parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:46 IST
Jordan Bardella Questions Stability Amid French Budget Controversy
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella raised concerns on Tuesday about potential instability stemming from budget uncertainty. He indicated that his party may not support no-confidence motions against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government, following Bayrou's bold move of pushing the 2025 budget bill through parliament on Monday.

Bardella, speaking to CNews television, questioned whether having a bad budget was preferable to having no budget at all. He emphasized that amidst current challenges, further instability would negatively affect the French economy.

With the Socialist Party opting not to support the upcoming no-confidence vote, Bayrou's government is likely to remain in power. Political instability has hovered over France since President Emmanuel Macron's snap election last June resulted in a hung parliament and revealed unexpected financial gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025