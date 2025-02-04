Left Menu

Karti Chidambaram Backs Rahul Gandhi's Claims on China's Incursions

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram supports Rahul Gandhi's allegations of China's territorial incursions, citing public evidence such as armed forces' statements and satellite images. Chidambaram stresses that these claims are already widely known. Gandhi contends that 'Make in India' has failed to counter China's industrial strength.

04-02-2025
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has voiced his support for opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's recent assertions regarding China's territorial incursions in India, citing undeniable evidence available in the public domain. Chidambaram highlighted statements from the armed forces and satellite imagery that substantiate these claims, questioning the need for further authentication.

According to Chidambaram, there has been an abundance of public announcements about China's occupation of Indian land, with some confirmations even coming from the armed forces. He expressed confidence in Gandhi's ability to confirm these claims, which are already well-grounded in public awareness and knowledge.

During a parliamentary address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi maintained that Chinese forces remain inside Indian territory, criticizing the 'Make in India' initiative as a failure to bolster industrial capacities. Gandhi argued that the disparity in industrial strength is a significant reason for China's bold stance, warning against India's potential loss amid global energy and mobility shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

