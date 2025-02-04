Left Menu

Trump's Call for Rare Earth Minerals: A Twist in US-Ukraine Relations

President Trump has indicated a shift in U.S. policy towards Ukraine, suggesting that Kyiv should supply Washington with rare earth minerals in exchange for financial assistance. The Kremlin highlighted this as a sign that U.S. aid to Ukraine may no longer be free.

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that Ukraine should supply the United States with rare earth minerals, signifying a strategic exchange rather than offering free aid. This marks a notable policy shift in the ongoing U.S.-Ukraine relations.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump emphasized the need for what's termed 'equalization' from Ukraine. This follows the substantial financial support from Washington, which is reportedly close to $300 billion, aimed at aiding Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov interpreted Trump's remarks as a clear indication of the U.S.'s changing stance, suggesting that the era of complimentary aid to Ukraine may be coming to a close.

