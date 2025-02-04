Left Menu

Brexit Reset: EU and UK Aim for Enhanced Cooperation

Britain's EU negotiator, Nick Thomas-Symonds, expressed optimism about striking a deal with the EU by May to enhance cooperation in security and trade. This comes after Labour's election victory, with the UK aiming to reset relations and end post-Brexit tensions with the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:42 IST
Brexit Reset: EU and UK Aim for Enhanced Cooperation
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's EU negotiator, Nick Thomas-Symonds, expressed confidence on Tuesday regarding the potential for a deal with Brussels to boost cooperation in security and trade by May. This comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government seeks to mend post-Brexit relations with the European Union.

Speaking at the EU/UK Annual Forum Conference in Brussels, Thomas-Symonds emphasized the necessity for pragmatic negotiations over ideological divisions. The focus is on closer collaboration with EU allies to enhance safety and prosperity for citizens on both sides.

Key areas for discussion include enhanced security cooperation, coordinated defense, better strategies to curb illegal immigration, and removing trade barriers. A leader-level summit is scheduled for May, with hopes for an ambitious outcome benefiting both the UK and the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025