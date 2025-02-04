Brexit Reset: EU and UK Aim for Enhanced Cooperation

Britain's EU negotiator, Nick Thomas-Symonds, expressed confidence on Tuesday regarding the potential for a deal with Brussels to boost cooperation in security and trade by May. This comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government seeks to mend post-Brexit relations with the European Union.

Speaking at the EU/UK Annual Forum Conference in Brussels, Thomas-Symonds emphasized the necessity for pragmatic negotiations over ideological divisions. The focus is on closer collaboration with EU allies to enhance safety and prosperity for citizens on both sides.

Key areas for discussion include enhanced security cooperation, coordinated defense, better strategies to curb illegal immigration, and removing trade barriers. A leader-level summit is scheduled for May, with hopes for an ambitious outcome benefiting both the UK and the EU.

