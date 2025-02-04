Left Menu

EU Navigates New Trade Tensions with U.S.

The European Union is gearing up for challenging trade negotiations with the United States as U.S. President Trump announces impending tariffs on EU imports. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes a pragmatic approach while remaining firm in protecting European interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:32 IST
EU Navigates New Trade Tensions with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is preparing for challenging trade negotiations with the United States to safeguard its interests, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on EU imports.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking in Brussels, stressed the importance of transatlantic relations, noting the impact on jobs and industries both in the EU and the U.S.

Von der Leyen underscored the need for pragmatism in negotiations, focusing on areas of mutual interest while being ready to protect the EU's interests. She highlighted the changing nature of global politics and the need for the EU to adapt accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025