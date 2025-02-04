EU Navigates New Trade Tensions with U.S.

The European Union is preparing for challenging trade negotiations with the United States to safeguard its interests, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on EU imports.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking in Brussels, stressed the importance of transatlantic relations, noting the impact on jobs and industries both in the EU and the U.S.

Von der Leyen underscored the need for pragmatism in negotiations, focusing on areas of mutual interest while being ready to protect the EU's interests. She highlighted the changing nature of global politics and the need for the EU to adapt accordingly.

