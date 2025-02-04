Tension Rises in Bangladesh as Awami League Leaflet Distributors Arrested
Bangladesh police arrested two Awami League activists for distributing leaflets following interim government warnings. The activists were linked to disruptive content causing political instability. This action follows the ousting of the Awami League regime led by Sheikh Hasina. The government's crackdown aligns with preventing disinformation that disrupts order.
In Bangladesh, police have apprehended two individuals distributing leaflets linked to the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. The arrests occurred shortly after the interim government issued a stern warning against such activities.
The men were taken into custody on Monday night, following the release of a video on the Awami League's Facebook page. Initially reported by the Dhaka Tribune, the incident took place in the Sonakanda area of Narayanganj's Bandar upazila.
The leaflets allegedly contained material capable of inciting disruption, according to police. Authorities are holding the two while preparing legal actions due to potential threats to public order. These arrests follow public discouragement from Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' press secretary regarding spreading political propaganda.
