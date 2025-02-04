Left Menu

Tension Rises in Bangladesh as Awami League Leaflet Distributors Arrested

Bangladesh police arrested two Awami League activists for distributing leaflets following interim government warnings. The activists were linked to disruptive content causing political instability. This action follows the ousting of the Awami League regime led by Sheikh Hasina. The government's crackdown aligns with preventing disinformation that disrupts order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:45 IST
Tension Rises in Bangladesh as Awami League Leaflet Distributors Arrested
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, police have apprehended two individuals distributing leaflets linked to the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. The arrests occurred shortly after the interim government issued a stern warning against such activities.

The men were taken into custody on Monday night, following the release of a video on the Awami League's Facebook page. Initially reported by the Dhaka Tribune, the incident took place in the Sonakanda area of Narayanganj's Bandar upazila.

The leaflets allegedly contained material capable of inciting disruption, according to police. Authorities are holding the two while preparing legal actions due to potential threats to public order. These arrests follow public discouragement from Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' press secretary regarding spreading political propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025