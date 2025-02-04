Left Menu

Modi's Scathing Rebuke: A Clash of Ideologies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of speaking like urban naxals and misunderstanding the Constitution. He defended his government's initiatives for economic and social progress, contrasted with opposition parties' alleged failures to address poverty and development effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique against opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of echoing the rhetoric of urban naxals. Modi argued that those who allegedly 'declare war' against the Indian State misunderstand both the Constitution and India's unity.

Addressing the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, Modi targeted Congress's leadership indirectly while highlighting his government's achievements in economic and social progress. He contrasted this with the opposition's supposed indifference towards poverty issues, accusing them of being all talk, no action.

Modi also took a veiled jab at Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, emphasizing his administration's fiscal conservancy and dedication to tangible development rather than ostentation. He cited the housing granted to the poor and the tax benefits introduced as proof of his government's delivery-focused approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

